Court reserves order on plea against Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) A court here on Wednesday reserved order on a plea seeking lodging of an FIR against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for making an objectionable speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said that he will deliver the order on June 7.

Advocate Joginder Tuli had moved the court seeking directions to the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Gandhi under charges of sedition.

Tuli referred to the speech Gandhi gave in 2016 in which the Congress President allegedly accused Modi of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and taking advantage of their sacrifices.

Delhi Police on May 14 gave a clean chit to Gandhi.

–IANS

