Court reserves order on sentence against two convicts in 1984 riots case

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) A local court on Thursday reserved its order on quantum of sentence against two men held guilty of murder in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey said it will deliver order on quantum of sentence on November 20.

Prosecution has demanded death penalty to the convicts, saying it is the rarest of the rare case. But defence counsel has sought leniency.

On Wednesday, the court convicted Naresh Sherawat and Yashpal Singh under various counts of Indian Penal Code including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons.

Sherawat and Singh were facing trial for killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh in Mahipalpur area of south Delhi during the riots.

On a complaint by victim’s brother Santokh Singh, the police lodged a case. But in 1994, the police wanted to close the case due to lack of evidence. The case was reopened by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

