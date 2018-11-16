Court seeks Musharraf’s travel itinerary

Islamabad, Nov 20 (IANS) The Islam­abad High Court (IHC) has directed the counsel for former President Pervez Musharraf to provide a travel itinerary of his client next month, as his return would enable a special court to proceed in the high treason case.

As Musharraf, the sole accused in the case, has been absconding since March 2016, there has been no progress in it for the past two years, reports Dawn news.

The special court seized with the high treason case had decided to move forward last month and constituted a commission to record a statement of Musharraf under Section 342 of the criminal procedure code after which the prosecution and defence counsel were supposed to advance final arguments.

When the IHC division bench resumed hearing of the case on Monday, defence counsel Salman Safdar requested it to adjourn the proceedings explaining that the special court was lying dormant after the retirement of its president, former chief justice of the Lahore High Court Yawar Ali.

The bench, however, suggested to the counsel to visit his client in Dubai and convince him to face trial and bring the former leader back if possible.

“It would be good for Gen Musharraf if he comes back and face trial,” remarked the bench.

The IHC directed the counsel to consult Musharraf and submit his travel itinerary at the next hearing.

The bench also assured Safdar that foolproof security would be provided to Musharraf if he returned.

The court adjourned further hearing till the second week of December.

–IANS

ksk