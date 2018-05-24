Court seeks status report in hotel matter involving Major Gogoi

Srinagar, May 26 (IANS) A court here on Saturday sought a status report from the local police investigating the hotel incident involving Major Leetul Gogoi.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court asked the Station House Officer, Khanyar to file the report by May 30 after a local NGO filed an application before it seeking direction to police to file the status report in this case.

Major Gogoi was detained by the Khanyar police following a complaint by a local hotel that he had booked a double room and wanted to occupy the room with a local girl.

Heated verbal exchanges had taken place between the hotel management and Major Gogoi when the hotel manager told him they do not give rooms to locals and the army officer could not rent the room if he wanted to stay there with a local girl.

