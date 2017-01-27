Court summons former Rajya Sabha MP in LTC case

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) A court here has issued summons to former Rajya Sabha member Mahmood A. Madani for alleged irregularities in a Leave Travel Concession case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged that in 2012, Madani had hatched a conspiracy with his then personal assistant Mubashir and submitted Travel Allowance (TA) claims on the basis of forged e-tickets. A case was lodged in 2014.

After taking cognizance of the charge-sheet, CBI Special Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna issued summons to Madani and Mubashir last week, asking them to appear before it on February 21.

“Allegedly, in 2012, the then Rajya Sabha MP Madani entered into a criminal conspiracy with Mubashir, and submitted travel allowance claims on the basis of forged e-tickets and cheated the office of Rajya Sabha Secretariat by causing wrongful loss to department and corresponding gain to himself to the tune of Rs 5,75,135,” the court said.

CBI has chargesheeted Madani and Mubashir under various charges dealing with cheating, forgery, using forged document as genuine of Indian Penal Code and criminal misconduct by public servant of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court order came after observing the witnesses’ statements and the documents filed by the probe agency.

The court said that there is sufficient material on record to proceed against Madani and his associate.

It also said sanction for prosecution of Madani and Mubashir was not required as they were not public servants at present.

–IANS

akk/vgu/vm