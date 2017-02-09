Court to hear plea on chewable tobacco ban

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday said it will hear on February 13 a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking strict implementation of the ban on chewable tobacco products.

A division bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal posted the matter for Monday (February 13) on the plea filed by an NGO, Fariyaad Foundation.

The foundation said there was a Delhi government notification in 2015-2016 banning sale, supply and manufacture of ‘gutka’ and other chewable tobacco products but it was not being strictly implemented.

The alleged inaction by the authorities showed their callousness, said the PIL, while seeking directions to the Delhi government and its food safety department to strictly implement the ban.

