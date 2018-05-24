Cousin, four others held for teenager’s kidnapping, murder

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Five persons have been arrested on charge of kidnapping a 17-year-old cousin of one of them for a ransom of Rs one crore and killing him, police said on Thursday.

The accused — including the teenager’s cousin Pankaj — told police that they had thrown the victim in Muradnagar canal after giving him an intoxicating drink shortly after his kidnapping on May 29.

The teenager’s father, a resident of Nand Nagri, complained to police on May 29 that he had received a ransom call after his son failed to return home from a nearby park, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Police identified the five kidnappers during investigation and arrested them.

“Efforts are on to trace the boy’s body,” the police officer said.

–IANS

mg/tsb