COVID-19: 5 under observation in Bengaluru hospital

Bengaluru, March 6 (IANS) Five persons continue to be under observation in isolation for coronavirus symptoms at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in the city even as no positive case has emerged in Karnataka, an official said on Friday.

“As on Friday, five persons have been admitted in isolation wing of the hospital,” said Karnataka health department’s Information Education and Communication (IEC) special officer Suresh Shastri.

Meanwhile, 461 people are under home observation for the virus across the state.

“So far 321 samples of persons showing the symptoms have been sent for testing and 273 samples are reported as negative,” said an official statement.

As many as 68,717 passengers have been screened at the Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports while 5,103 passengers were checked at Karwar and Mangaluru seaports.

Karnataka is screening all international travellers for the virus.

As part of coronavirus prevention measures, the South Western Railway (SWR) has issued an advisory to maintain high standards of hygiene in public places to avoid the virus spread.

“Railways, being a public transporter, is taking all essential measures to avoid infections/spreading of virus to travelling passengers. Detailed guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of Railways to all railway units,” said the railway zone in a statement.

According to Railway Board’s instructions, the Bengaluru division of SWR has taken a set of steps to create awareness among staff and passengers about coronavirus prevention.

The awareness steps included posters, videos, staff sensitization and others.

“If passengers become sick while travelling, they are advised to inform train captains or travelling ticket examiners for medical care,” said SWR.

The railway zone has also instructed coach and station cleaners to cleanse passenger access areas such as toilets, hand rails, doors, berths, hand rests of chairs, waiting rooms, platform, water taps and others with antiseptics and detergents, using gloves and masks for protection.

