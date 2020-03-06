Covid-19: 6 more positive cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, March 10 (IANS) Six more patients in isolation on Tuesday have turned coronavirus positive in Kerala, taking the total affected, now to 12, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The fresh cases have been reported from Pathanamthitta, where already five positive patients are now under isolation. The other case that turned positive is a three year old child in Kochi.

The two whose results turned positive are presently in isolation at a hospital in Pathanamthitta itself.

–IANS

