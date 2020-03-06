COVID-19: 669 in J&K under observation; 460 in home quarantine

Srinagar, March 9 (IANS) The Jammu & Kashmir government has said till date 669 people in contact with suspected cases of coronavirus have been put under observation, with another 460 in home quarantine.

Eight cases are in hospital quarantine, 55 in home observation, while 146 completed their 28 days surveillance period, the government said.

In the Union Territory of J&K, 55 samples have been sent for testing, of which 26 were negative, one tested positive, and 28 reports are awaited.

The government has strengthened surveillance and control measures against the disease. Helpline nos: +91-0191-2549676 (UT level Cell for J&K), +91-0191-2520982 (For Jammu Division), +91-0194-2440283 (For Kashmir Division) are functional.

Universal self-declaration has been made mandatory w.e.f. March 4 at Jammu and Srinagar airports. Screening of travellers started at Lakhanpur and Lower Munda toll posts as well as Jammu, Katra and Udhampur Railway stations, where Health Help Desks have been setup.

Teams of doctors and paramedical staff are deployed, who are screening passengers through non-contact thermal scanners.

–IANS

kr