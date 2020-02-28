COVID-19: 89 persons under observation in Bihar, says Minister

Patna, March 5 (IANS) As many as 89 persons, including 14 who have returned from Iran, are under observation for coronavirus or COVID-19 in Bihar even as no positive case has so far been reported in the state, Health Minister Mangal Pandey has said.

Blood samples of 48 persons were tested for coronavirus in Bihar, out of which 44 were found negative, he said after attending a high-level meeting of officials here late Wednesday evening. Blood reports of three persons were yet to be received.

The blood sample of one person was contaminated, following which another sample was drawn and sent for analysis.

Health Department officials said of the returnees from Iran who are under observation, five are from Siwan, four from Gopalganj, apart from Buxor and Ara.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who presided over the Wednesday evening meeting, said that there was no need to panic and that district officials have been directed to convey to panchayats the precautions to be taken against coronavirus.

–IANS

