COVID-19: 9,352 positive cases in India, 324 deaths so far: Health Min

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India, stood at 9,352, including 72 foreign nationals, with 324 deaths so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

In an evening update, it said 796 new cases and 35 more deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The country has as many as 8,048 active cases, whereas 979 individuals have recovered.

Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal told the media: “The containment measures taken by the government have started showing results on the field. At least 25 districts in 15 states have not reported any new case for the last 14 days.

“These are Gondia in Maharashtra, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, Davangiri, Kodagu, Tumkuru, Udupi in Karnataka, South Goa in Goa, Wayanad and Kottayam in Kerala, West Imphal in Manipur, Rajouri in J&K, Aizawl West in Mizoram, Mahe in Puducherry, SBS Nagar in Punjab, Patna, Nalanda and Munger in Bihar, Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa in Haryana, Pauri Garhwal in Uttrakhand, Bhadradri Kothagudem in Telangana.”

A total of 1,985 cases were reported in Maharashtra, while Delhi reported 1,176 cases. Tamil Nadu has 1,075 cases, Rajasthan 804 cases, Madhya Pradesh over 604 cases.

As per the Health Ministry data, other affected states and union territories are Telangana (572), Gujarat (539), Uttar Pradesh (451), Andhra Pradesh (432), Kerala (384), Jammu and Kashmir (245), Karnataka (247), Punjab (167), Haryana (185), West Bengal (152), Uttarakhand (35), Odisha (54),Ladakh (15), Jharkhand (19), Himachal Pradesh (32), Goa (7), Puducherry (7), Chhattisgarh (31), Chandigarh (21), Bihar (64) and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (11).

In the northeast region, Assam reported the most 31 cases. There are two cases each in Manipur and Tripura, while Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have one case each.

—IANS

sfm/tsb