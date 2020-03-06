COVID-19 cases in Lebanon rise to 22

Beirut, March 7 (IANS) The Rafic Hariri Hospital announced on Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases in Lebanon has increased to 22, a local TV channel reported.

The hospital said that it received 87 cases for testing in the past 24 hours and 20 of them had to stay at the hospital for quarantine and six people were tested positive, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the ministerial committee appointed by the Lebanese council of ministers for the fight against coronavirus on Friday issued emergency measures, LBCI reported.

The committee urged public and private schools to keep their doors closed in addition to the closure of clubs, exhibitions and theaters.

The committee also urged people to avoid crowded places and gatherings in a bid to ensure public safety.

–IANS

rs/