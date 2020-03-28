Covid-19 cases in national capital rise to 97

New Delhi, March 30 IANS) The national capital of India — Delhi reported 97 positive cases of deadly Coronavirus on Monday, the directorate general of health service of Delhi Government said.

New Delhi, March 30 IANS) Delhi has reported 97 positive coronavirus cases till Monday, the Directorate General of Health Services of the Delhi government said.

It also stated that out of the 97 cases, five have been discharged while two people have succumbed to the deadly virus.

It further pointed out that currently 89 people are admitted to various hospitals across the city. The report of the health department stated that one of the COVID-19 patients was a foreign national who has gone back to his country.

The report highlighted that a total of 2,168 samples have been sent for testing. The hospitals have received reports of 1,846 samples, while 322 reports are awaited.

It stated that a total of 21,628 people who came in contact with COVID-19 patients have been put under home quarantine till date.

It also said that 1,639 people have completed their 14-day period of home quarantine. In Delhi, a total 1,137 people have been put under institutional quarantine till date.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a review meeting with the medical superintendents of all the government hospitals about the preparedness in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the city.

‘Crisis support and counselling centre at the IHBAS is operational from 8 am to 8 pm on all seven days for the COVID-19 epidemic,’ the report stated.

It also said that house to house surveillance for contact tracing of positive cases is being done by the health workers in all the districts.

The report highlighted that a total 209,567 passengers from COVID-19 affected countries have been screened at Delhi airport till date.

The government has activated 10 lines in the control room of the Directorate General of Health Services headquarters which have received 998 calls so far.

