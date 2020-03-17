COVID-19 cases rise to 154 in Iraq

Baghdad, March 18 (IANS) Iraq has confirmed one more death from COVID-19 and 21 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 154.

The new cases included 17 in Baghdad, three in Karbala and one in Basra, Iraq’s Health Ministry said in a brief statement on Tuesday.

Of the 154 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, 11 have died while 41 others have recovered, according to the statement.

To help Iraq cope with the coronavirus spread, a Chinese team of seven experts arrived in Baghdad on March 7. They are working with Iraqi counterparts in the fight against the viral respiratory disease, which has largely been under control in China after a nationwide campaign since late January.

–IANS

vin/