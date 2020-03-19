Covid-19: Class X board exams postponed in Andhra

Amaravathi, March 24 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Education Minister A Suresh on Tuesday announced the postponement of the Class X board examinations that are conducted by the state education board.

The decision comes in the wake of the overall lockdown implemented by the state government, till March 31, to control the spread of coronavirus.

The Class X board examinations, which were scheduled to begin from March 31, have been tentatively postponed for two weeks. The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday.

‘We will review the situation after March 31 and announce new dates.’ Suresh said after the meeting.

The state government has also decided to extend the deadline for the state entrance exams for professional courses. The Education Minister said that the deadline for online application submission for the Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) has been extended from March 29 to April 5.

He also said that the deadline for the submission of online applications for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) and the Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) has been extended from April 2 to April 9.

On Tuesday, the state government also decided to make arrangements for home delivery of midday meal to the homes of school students.

–IANS

pvn/arm