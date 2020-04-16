Covid-19 contagion rate spikes in Noida, tally jumps to 92

Noida, April 16 (IANS) Covid-19 cases continued to rise in Noida as the city reported 12 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the positive cases count to 92, a health official said on Thursday.

The official said that out of the 92 cases so far, 26 corona-infected patients have been cured and 66 are still undergoing treatment.

The health workers have tested 150 samples in the last 24 hours, out of which 138 samples were found to be negative, whereas, 11 samples tested positive for the virus in the government lab, and one in a private lab.

In the past 24 hours, India has reported 941 fresh Covid-19 cases and 37 deaths, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry.

–IANS

