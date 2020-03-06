COVID-19: DSGMC distributes free masks at gurudwara

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) In the wake of coronavirus cases rising in India, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee on Sunday distributed free protective masks in Delhi in order to prevent the transmission of the deadly virus.

Speaking to the media here, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said “Free protective masks will be distributed in all historic gurudwaras. Initially we have distributed 10,000 masks at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib today.”

Sirsa also said that “the decision of distributing free medical masks has been taken in view of rising demand of the facemasks that has resulted in charging of exorbitant prices for the product by big pharma companies.

“All gurudwaras have been asked to take proactive steps like regularly cleaning and sanitising the gurudwara complexes to prevent any respiratory illness,” said Sirsa.

Hand sanitisation has also been made mandatory for all visitors at DSGMC office complex at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj and DSGMC volunteers are assisting and guiding the visitors for hand sanitisation to protect from airborne illnesses.

DSGMC is also promoting frequent handwashing with soap and water by gurudwara devotees during their visits.

–IANS

sfm/kr