COVID-19: Haj House to become 500-bed isolation centre

Ghaziabad, March 6 (IANS) The Ghaziabad district administration will set up a 500-bed isolation centre at Ala Hazrat Haj House in Arthala here to combat the coronavirus, officials said.

Once the facility is ready, the suspected cases of coronavirus would be kept here in isolation to prevent spreading of the infection. The doctors of district hospitals will be stationed here to treat the coronavirus suspects.

Shailedra Kumar Singh, ADM, Ghaziabad City, told IANS: “An isolation centre with a capacity of 500 beds is being set up at the Haj House. It is being fully cleaned and water and power supply is being arranged for the convenience of those who would be coming here for the treatment. It will be ready in a week’s time.”

One more person on Friday tested positive for novel coronavirus or COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, taking the total number of cases in India to 31.

“One suspected COVID-19 case has been confirmed as positive,” said the Health Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the latest patient is a resident of Delhi.

–IANS

hindi-pgh/rt