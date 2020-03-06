Covid-19: Health Secy gets more powers to enhance preparedness

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The Union Home Secretary on Wednesday delegated his power to the Health Secretary to enhance the preparedness and containment of novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

In an order, the Home Ministry said: “In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 69 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Home Secretary, being Chairman of the National Executive Committee (NEC), hereby delegates its power to Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfareto enhance the preparedness and containment of Covid-19 and the other ancillary matters connected thereto.”

The order also read that it shall be deemed to have come into effect from January 17, 2020. The number of novel coronavirus cases in India mounted to 62 as 12 new confirmed cases were reported on Tuesday.

“Among the new cases, eight were reported on Wednesday from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi. The total cases in the country include three Kerala patients who have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

The flu-like illness was first reported from China’s Wuhan city in December last year which eventually turned into an outbreak. The novel coronavirus has affected over 100 countries so far, with total number of cases crossing 1 lakh globally.

–IANS

aks/vd