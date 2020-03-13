COVID-19: Indian forces check meat products for soldiers

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) In a bid to protect troops from the spread of coronavirus, the Indian armed forces are “properly examining all the meat products” supplied to the soldiers, the Ministry of Defence said.

“Since, the virus can spread in animals also, all the meat products for supply to soldiers are properly examined,” the ministry said.

The ministry further pointed out that all necessary precautions to safeguard troops from the virus are being taken.

It is stated that meats in frozen form are always used by the forces. All meat products are being regularly checked since the spread of coronavirus.

Further, forces are in regular contact with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all the instructions are being stringently followed, the ministry added.

Indian Defence forces have so far set up quarantine bases across the country for 5000 people who are suspected to be affected by coronavirus or are coming from coronavirus-affected countries.

The Indian Army has set up quarantine bases for around 4000 people and Indian Navy and Indian Air Force for 1000 people.

The Indian Army is running facilities in Manesar and Jaisalmer with 300 and 1000 capacity respectively.

As more people are being air-lifted from coronavirus-hit countries, the new bases are being set up in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Jhansi, with a capacity of 1000 people.

The force is also setting up quarantine bases in West Bengal’s Binnaguri and Bihar’s Gaya with a capacity of 300 each.

On Friday, 44 Indian citizens, evacuated from Iran, were taken to Indian navy quarantine facility set up at Ghatkopar, Mumbai. “The Indian Navy has set up isolation facilities at its premier hospital INHS Asvini at Mumbai to treat COVID-19 cases,” the navy said.

Indian Navy’s Command Headquarters at Kochi and Vizag have also been directed to setup similar facilities.

Separate “Fever Clinics” are functioning at all naval hospitals to prevent the spread of infection from undiagnosed cases.

Sources also said that instructions have been issued to all concerned personnel to accord adequate focus on health security.

“All ranks to take precautions and not panic,” said a source in Indian Army, adding that all recruitment rallies will be postponed at least for a month.

–IANS

