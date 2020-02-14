COVID-19 infected B’deshi in Singapore critical: Minister

Dhaka, Feb 20 (IANS) One of the five Bangladeshi men infected with the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) in Singapore was currently in “critical condition”, Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen said here.

Speaking to reporters at an event here on Wednesday, Momen said: “Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan called me in the morning. He told me one of the five Bangladeshis carrying the virus is in very critical condition.”

The 39-year old victim has been in a long battle with various health issues, including breathing and kidney complications, bdnews24 quoted Momen as saying.

The Singaporean health authorities have not disclosed the names of any of the five Bangladeshis infected with the virus.

The Bangladeshi construction worker in question has been in the Intensive Care Unit for the past 13 days but the situation was raising concerns as medicines were not having any effect on the patient, according to Momen.

“The medicines haven’t been working since yesterday (Tuesday). However, we guarantee you that we will try our best.”

But the necessary arrangements will be made to return the migrant’s body home should the worst happen, said Momen, citing his Singaporean counterpart.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has brought back 312 of its nationals from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, bdnews24 reported.

But none of the Bangladeshis in or from China have tested positive.

So far, Bangladesh has no confirmed case in the country. In South Asia, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka have reported cases.

–IANS

ksk/