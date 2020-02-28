COVID-19: INOX, PVR scrips dip after 2 cases detected in India

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Anticipating a fall in footsteps at cinema theaters following two cases of coronavirus reported in India on Monday, traders distanced themselves from the multiplex operators’ stocks- INOX and PVR.

INOX Leisure Limited fell over 12.56 per cent on the NSE to end at Rs375 a share while PVR settled at Rs 1,740 a share, lower by ARs 167.40 a share or 8.78 per cent. In contrast, the benchmark Sensex had closed 0.40 per cent lower and the broader Nifty lost 0.62 per cent.

“One positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in New Delhi and one has been detected in Telangana,” Ministry of Health and Family welfare statement said.

Government informed that the person from “Delhi has a travel history from Italy,while the one from Telangana has a travel history from Dubai. Both patients are stable and being closely monitored.

Incorporated in 1995, PVR, is a Mid Cap company with a market cap of Rs 8,909.59 crore operating in the Media & Entertainment sector. The market cap of INOX Leisure stood at Rs 3,866.94 crore.

Worldwide, nearly 3,000 people have been killed and more than 87,000 infected since the coronavirus outbreak in China. The virus has spread to more than 60 countries, prompting the World Health Organization to raise its risk assessment to its highest level.

–IANS

ravi/