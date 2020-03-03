COVID-19: Italian couple recovering well

Jaipur, March 6 (IANS) The Italian tourist couple who tested positive for coronavirus are responding well to medical treatment, officials said here on Friday.

In a video conferencing with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Additional Chief Health Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said that the Italian couple is responding well to medical treatment.

The oxygen supplied to the Italian male has been reduced and his condition is better. Both husband and wife are being given quality treatment here, he said.

Singh said that the World Health Organization is also monitoring all the places where the tourist group travelled in Rajasthan.

He also gave detailed information to the minister about the measures been taken in the state to check the spread of the dreaded virus.

A thorough screening is been done at Jaipur airport and all efforts are being taken to ensure that the virus is contained, he said informing that a total of 310 people have been screened till date in all districts where the infected Italian tourists had travelled.

Among these, 267 samples were sent for testing, however, only two have been found positive.

The rural development department has written to make people aware of the do’s and dont’s. Also 20,000 masks have been dispatched.

Reports are been collected by district collectors, CMHOs, and other officials. Even private hospitals have been instructed to remain on alert mode, he said.

Harsh Vardhan said that the virus can be defeated by following norms of quality hygiene adding that state governments should think of a mechanism to make villages, towns and cities aware of these measures.

Those states with international borders should further screen the passengers thoroughly. Also guidelines issued by central government and WHO should be followed, he said.

