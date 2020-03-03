Covid-19: Lufthansa introduces waiver policy for rebooking

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) The Lufthansa Group airlines Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Air Dolomiti are now introducing more flexible rebooking options to cater to air travellers who face uncertainties in their movement in wake of global spread of coronavirus.

Under the flexible booking option, Lufthansa Group airlines will waive the rebooking fees for all newly-booked flights worldwide and offer a one-time rebooking – regardless of condition of the original booking fare purchased. This will be applicable with immediate effect and will include all bookings made upto March 31. Rebooking without additional fees can be done for a new travel date until December 31, 2020.

The airline said that the new waiver policy for rebooking would apply to both existing and future bookings worldwide.

The airlines have also decided to offer free rebooking for select existing bookings. The new waiver scheme here will apply for existing bookings worldwide for tickets purchased before March 5 with a travel date up to April 30.

Even in the case of existing bookings, passengers will be allowed to rebook to a new date up to December 31, without any rebooking fee.

However, in both existing and future bookings rebooking, waiver will be applicable if the departure and destination airports remain identical. Also, if the original fare is no longer available, the corresponding difference has to be borne by the air traveller. The rebooking must also be made before the original travel date.

“With this new waiver policy, the Lufthansa Group Airlines are responding to the wish of many customers to help make their travel plans more flexible under the exceptional circumstances caused by the spread of the coronavirus,” the airline said in a statement.

–IANS

sn/d