COVID-19: Mary Kom releases 1 crore from MPLADS Fund

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Ace boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom on Monday made contributions towards fight against coronavirus pandemic. The 37-year-old said she has given her consent for release of Rs one crore from her MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) Fund towards the relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Mary Kom also announced that she was donating her one-month salary to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. She posted the pictures of both the letters and said: “Lets #StayHome #StayHomeStaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Earlier in the month, the ace Indian boxer had found herself in a controversy after she broke the 14-day quarantine protocol which has been put in place by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments across the world.

Mary Kom, who had competed in the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Amman, Jordan, had returned home March 13 and was supposed to be in self-isolation for a minimum of 14 days amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, on March 18, she attended the breakfast hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Former India opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has also released Rs one crore out of his MPLADS Fund towards the relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed 29 lives in the country.

Various other sportspersons and organisations have contributed towards funds established for fight against coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported so far in India, which is under a 21-day lockdown since March 25.

–IANS

aak/