COVID-19: Mask, sanitiser sales shoot up

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) With five schools downing shutters as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, the demand for masks and sanitisers has seen a significant rise in the Delhi-NCR region. So pronounced has been the impact that in many places, rumours of chemist shops running out of masks and sanitisers are doing the rounds.

The Retailer, Distributors, Chemists Alliance (RDCA), a union of chemists in the NCR though claimed that there is no shortage of masks and sanitisers. RDCA however clarified that demand had spiralled owing to panic around COVID-19, after a person from Delhi tested positive for the deadly virus.

“No there is no shortage, but yes, ever since the news of schools shutting down spread, we have seen huge sales of masks and sanitisers,” Rampat, Vice-President of RDCA, told IANS.

Rampat said that various schools in south Delhi and neighbouring areas have also advised their students to take precautions and carry a sanitiser with them along with masks. Parents also have started to tell their wards to use masks every time they get out of the house.

“Parents have been making a beeline for shops since Tuesday as they want their children to always have a sanitiser with them. Many corporates have also started to reach out to us to supply masks for their employees,” Rampat added.

Meanwhile in some areas like Lajpat Nagar phase-4, some people began spreading rumours that masks and sanitisers were sold out at chemist shops. Many also started to shop online to get their supply for masks and sanitisers.

However medical shops in Lajpat also claimed that there is no shortage of masks and sanitisers. In view of the rumours, some chemists are displaying sanitisers and masks on their counters so that they are visible to shoppers from a distance.

Till now globally, a total of 90,893 cases of COVID-19 infections and 3,110 deaths, mostly in China, have been reported.

In India, at least 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India till Wednesday.

–IANS

rag/pvn/kr