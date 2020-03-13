Covid-19: Netflix, Disney halt production on projects

San Francisco, March 14 (IANS) In an effort to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, both Netflix and Disney have halted production on certain projects, a media report said.

Due to government restrictions as well as health and safety concerns, Netflix has stopped scripted TV and film production in both the US and Canada for two weeks, The Verge reported on Friday.

“While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time,” Disney was quoted as saying in a statement.

The company, however, added that it will “continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible.”

In good news for families during this challenging period, Disney also announced that “Frozen 2” will be available three months ahead of schedule on Disney+ in the US beginning March 15.

“‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

Internationally, “Frozen 2” will be available on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on March 17.

“Frozen 2” follows Elsa, together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, on a remarkable and inspiring journey into the unknown to discover the source of her magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle.

