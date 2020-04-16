Covid-19: Ranchi’s Hindpiri a challenge for Jharkhand govt

Ranchi, April 16 (IANS) The Jharkhand government seems to be facing a tough challenge in fighting the coronavirus pandemic particularly in Hindpiri locality of the state capital Ranchi.

Hindpiri has turned out to be a hub of coronavirus cases in the state.

Till now 14 of the 28 cases in the state have been reported from Hindpiri. Police officials and Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) staff have been finding it tough to deal with the people living in this locality.

The RMC staff involved in sanitisation work last week had decided not to go inside Hindpiri locality as some people were reportedly spitting on them. When RMC staffers complained about it, the state police, instead of lodging a complaint and providing security, sought specific instances of spitting, affecting the morale of the workers.

When cornavirus cases were first reported in Hindpiri, the nurses and medical staff were not only prevented by the people from entering the area but were misbehaved with. The state government instead of acting tough negotiated with the residents who at their will allowed police personnel and medical staff in their locality.

The residents of Hindpiri put banners in their area, which read “Media barred to enter into locality. Modi media barred to enter into the area”.

The residents here had lodged a complaint against the police in charge prompting the state government to suspend the police official. The new police official who was posted here was as per the choice by the local community. However, after criticism, the Hindpiri police officer in charge was shifted on Thursday.

The police officials say that two companies of forces have been deployed to strictly enforce the lockdown in Hindpiri. The area has been sealed completely.

In March end, 25 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi were taken out from a mosque situated in Hindpiri. Nineteen of them were foreigners. The first corona positive case was a Malaysian woman who was part of the 19 foreigners team.

Leaders of the Jharkhand BJP have written to Governor Draupadi Murmu in which she has been requested to direct the government to ensure that the lockdown is properly implemented in the state.

The letter had been jointly written by State BJP president Deepak Prakash and Leader of the BJP Legislature Party Babulal Marandi.

In the letter, the BJP leaders said that in Jharkhand the impact of coronavirus is visible in limited areas as its victims have been found in 3-4 districts.

“Hindpiri in Ranchi has emerged as a hotspot from where 13 people have tested positive for coronavirus and a person has also died. However it was unfortunate to note that all the frontline soldiers battling coronavirus are being subjected to mistreatment and insult by the people of the area despite the fact that officials responsible to ensure lockdown are also from a particular community,” said the letter.

It said, “Discrimination is being made by the administration in registration of FIR,” and alleged that despite the guidelines for performing the last rites of coronavirus patients the administration was bowing under pressure.

The ruling Congress has refuted the charges.

“BJP believes in polarisation politics. BJP’s two MPs violated the lockdown and reached Ranchi and Dhanbad from Delhi. The state govt is effectively dealing with the lockdown.” Congress spokesperson Alok Dubey told IANS.

The JMM leaders say that more than 4000 kitchens are being operated in the state where people are given food free of cost. Helpline numbers have been issued to help the migrant labourers.

–IANS

ns/skp/bg