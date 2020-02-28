COVID-19: Residential societies in Gurugram gear up to tackle situation

Gurugram, March 5 (IANS) Amid a public scare in the wake of novel coronavirus cases reported in the country, residents in upscale residential localities in Gurugram are geared up to tackle the situation.

“We have increased sanitary conditions in our residential societies. We have also asked our members to maintain certain distance while interacting. The RWA is closely monitoring those suffering from cough and cold. They have been asked to stay at home and also undergo medical examination,” said Henry, a Residents Welfare Association member of Beverly Park 2 located on the MG Road here.

“Our society’s housekeeping staff are looking after sanitation vis-a-vis sewerage, regular watering of trees, and cleaning of common areas in our residential complex. They have been asked to double their efforts to ensure complete hygiene. We also plan to instal hand-wash system at the entrance gate for residents or visitors,” he added.

Henry said that five foreigners, including South Korean and Japanese nationals, were living in their society. “Working in private companies, they generally avoid interacting with others and having no travel history to coronavirus-affected countries for the past five to six months,” the RWA member said.

Neena Khanna, a Melbourne-based NRI residing in upscale Hamilton Court, said: “Since Covid-19 scare and positive cases reported from the NCR-Delhi area, we have distributed masks to all the residents. We have 10 foreigners living in our society. They have been asked to take precautions. The biggest worry for us is another high-profile society (Crest) adjoining ours where a large numbers of foreigners frequently move in and out.”

She rued that scarcity of respiratory masks and hand sanitizers in stores.

“It is happening only because of unnecessary purchases. Stores are running out of even toilet papers. It is not a good practice to buy these products in bulk. People should realise that everyone has the right to protect themselves,” Neena Khanna said.

