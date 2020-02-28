COVID-19: RS members suggest PDS supply of mask, sanitizer

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Setting up control room in every district, awareness campaigns, supply of face masks and sanitizers through PDS shops and free distribution of masks by airlines were some of the suggestions made by members of the Rajya Sabha in the House to fight the spread of deadly Coronavirus.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad appreciated the efforts made by the government to contain the virus but said that Do’s and Don’ts should be displayed at public places such as railway stations and bus stands to spread awareness about Covid-19.

Earlier, making a statement in the Upper House on the issue, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told members that the government had come into action and issued advisories much before the one issued by World Health Organization (WHO).

The Minister said that actions had been initiated at field level on January 17, 2020 itself. He noted that there had been a downward trend in new cases of Coronavirus infections in China but new cases continue to rise in other countries.

Harsh Vardhan said that as of March 4, as many as 29 cases of Coronavirus have been reported of which three cases were reported in Kerala earlier who have since recovered and discharged already.

“Since last three days new travel related cases have tested positive. These include one in Delhi having travel history of Italy, and Telangana with travel history of Dubai and contact history of Singapore. Both are clinically stable. Six more cases have tested positive in Agra, Uttar Pradesh having contact history with the case in Delhi. Required action as per cluster management plan has been initiated,” the Minister said in a 9-page statement.

DMK leader and senior member Tiruchi Siva said that there was a lot of panic and fear among the people regarding the virus and hence the Minister should appear on TV channels and allay them. He also suggested that airlines should supply face masks to all the passengers as many international flights are operated on domestic routes as well.

TMC leader Derek O’ Brien assured the central government of all co-operations from West Bengal and suggested supply of face masks and sanitizers through PDS system. But at the same time he took a sharp dig at the Centre saying many people had died last month without Coronavirus infections referring to Delhi riots.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh drew the attention of the government to exorbitant prices charged by chemists for masks and sanitizers. He also suggested to put up thermal scanners at Parliament House as well given that hundreds of people visit the premises every day.

The House, again saw noisy scenes with opposition members insisting discussion on Delhi riots. This created disruptions during the Zero Hour. Later, House Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House for the day as members refused to budge from their position and raised slogans.

–IANS

nk/skp/