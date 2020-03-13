Covid-19 scare at Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) In a huge scare, a coronavirus patient admitted to the private P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Research Centre tested positive on Thursday, an official said here on Friday.

As per government guidelines, the patient was immediately rushed last night to the Kasturba Hospital which is currently treating all coronavirus patients in Mumbai.

According to some eyewitnesses, the patient allegedly had a history of recent foreign travel to one of the Covid-19 hit countries but did not reveal it to the hospital authorities.

They claimed that scores of hospital employees – both medical and non-medical — could be at risk since that patient might have come in contact with many at the prestigious hospital.

Around 89 persons including medical, para-medical, non-medical staffers have reportedly come in contact with the patient in the recent past.

A hospital official denied the allegations but said that the hospital is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of all its medical, non-medical staff and patients as per official guidelines, though none has been sent to quarantine so far.

–IANS

qn/prs