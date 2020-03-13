COVID 19 scare: Bollywood appeals everyone to stop panicking

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Amid rapidly the spreading coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have taken up the responsibility to appeal to everyone to stay safe, take precautions, stop panicking and desist from spreading rumours.

Sharing a selfie where she she wears a mask, Sonakshi Sinha wrote on Instagram: “As the world battles #coronavirus, let’s ensure we do not add to the pandemic by circulating unverified information. Be safe, take necessary precautions and also be responsible. Don’t add to the panic. Last but not the least, try and make the most of the compulsory ‘me’ time!”

Kartik Aaryan shared a video from an outdoor set in Lucknow, where he can be seen walking in a mask along with other crew members. The actor captioned: “Stay safe guys. Can’t stress this enough. #WashYourHands #CoronaStopKaroNa”

Earlier in the day, as reported by IANS, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan expressed his thoughts on the outbreak with a self-composed poem about coronavirus. The actor took to Twitter to recite the short poem. In a video tweeted by Big B, he says in Hindi: “Over the past few days, people have been discussing a lot about coronavirus. People are suffering losses and everybody is scared and worried. This morning I had a feeling that I should also say something on the issue. So I have penned a few lines which I want to share with you all.” Saying this he recites the poem.

Sharing a couple of pictures where he can be seen holding some documents, the actor wrote in a separate tweet: “T 3469 – Getting set to advocate the preventions necessary about CoVID 19, … this is for UNICEF, and the Health Ministry of GOI.. the message should be out soon.. Be safe.. be careful.”

Anupam Kher shared a video on Twitter and Instagram where he appeals to everyone to stop panicking and discover the joy of being alive.

In the video, the veteran actor says: “Worry should not kill you before a virus kills you… There is a fear everywhere and unfortunately, this fear is very real. But more than anything else, it is impacting our daily lives, it is affecting our minds, our psyche in a very frightening manner. Suddenly the whole world seems to be depressed and rightfully so because maybe for the first time in the modern times, we are collectively feeling helpless…Maybe, unknowingly, we are also discovering the importance of being alive. I think one of the only ways to deal with this crisis is to change our attitude towards life. We can’t do anything about it except being careful…One virus has made us unimportant, extremely vulnerable and to some extent ordinary and lonely human beings. So why don’t we enjoy every single moment and discover the joy of being alive?”

Pooja Hegde also shared her picture wearing a mask from Istanbul new airport. The actress arrived at the Turkish Capital to shoot for her upcoming film with Prabhas. “The things I do for the love of films… Georgia, here I come…(Rocky Theme song playing in the background),” she wrote.

“Thappad” helmer Anubhav Sinha tweeted: “Just checking… If someone is working towards stopping the spreading of this shit… Or we are too busy panicking???”

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tried to boost morale with his tweet: “Italy looks the worst hit while everywhere else #Corona is more or less in control. I am sure the success rate should give hope and confidence to worried people.”

Sharing a workout video in a separate tweet, he wrote: “Let others panic, you keep making yourself strong – Physically, emotionally and spiritually. Eat healthy, home cooked, satvik food. Don’t indulge. Stay happy.”.

