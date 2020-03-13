COVID-19: Screening mandatory for RSS meet

Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has made screening of coronavirus mandatory for delegates and campaigners attending its All India House of Representatives meeting starting from March 15 in Bengaluru.

The RSS has also arranged for screening of journalists covering the meeting.

This has been decided as a precautionary measure after a man died due to coronavirus in Karnataka on Thursday.

The meeting, to be held from March 15 to 17 at the Jan Sewa Vidyakendra in Bengaluru, is the highest decision-making meeting of the RSS. Various issues are on the agenda as proposals are passed in the meeting which is organised once a year. Apart from this, the workload of the campaigners is also tweaked as per the requirement.

The meeting will be inaugurated at 8.30 a.m. on March 15. Officials of all 36 RSS-linked organisations including Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will participate in the meeting.

–IANS

hindi-rt/kr