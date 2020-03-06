COVID-19: Shining the ball with saliva a concern, says Bhuvneshwar

Dharamsala, March 11 (IANS) As the coronavirus scare worsens in the country, Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that the team might be forced not to use saliva to shine the ball in the three-match ODI series against South Africa. The fast bowler said that it could be one of the precautionary measures against the deadly disease which is increasing its footprint across the globe with over 55 confirmed cases of coronavirus being reported so far in the country.

“We have thought about this thing (not using saliva) but I can’t say right now we will not use saliva because if we don’t use saliva then how will we shine the ball? Then we will get hit and you people will say you are not bowling well,” Bhuvneshwar, who is making a comeback, said on the eve of the first ODI on Wednesday.

“But it’s a valid point and let’s see we will have a team meeting today and whatever instruction we get or whatever is the best option we will do. It all depends on the team doctor and what advise he gives us,” he added.

The pacer, who is making a comeback after undergoing a sports hernia surgery, also insisted that the team is taking every possible precaution in these difficult times. He, however, declined to comment on the status of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which starts on March 29.

“You cannot say anything right now because it’s taking a dangerous situation in India. But we are taking every precaution we can take. We have a team doctor with us and he is giving us instructions about do’s and don’ts. So we hope it won’t go (spread) much further,” he said.

“There are few do’s and don’ts which the team doctor wants us to do. Simple things like maintaining hygiene, washing hands regularly and not going closer to fans and all those things, etc,” he added.

Sporting events across the world have been affected by the disease with many tournaments being played behind closed doors.

“But we cannot avoid fans because they love us, they support us. In the meantime, we can try and not get too close to them. We can avoid as much as we can,” Bhuvneshwar said.

–IANS

aak/bbh