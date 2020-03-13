COVID-19 toll exceeds 500 in Iran

Tehran, March 13 (IANS) The death toll due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran has risen to 514, authorities said on Friday, while the number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 11,364, official IRNA news agency reported.

Kianush Jahanpur, Head of Public Relations and Information Centre of Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said that 11,364 people in the country have contracted the COVID-19, Xinhua reported, citing IRNA.

A total of 3,529 people have recovered, Jahanpur was quoted as saying.

On Thursday, Iran asked for international help and the Iranian top leader ordered the armed forces to boost fight against the disease.

