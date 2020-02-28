COVID-19 toll surges to 2,943 in China

Beijing, March 3 (IANS) The death toll due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China has risen to 2,943, authorities said on Tuesday, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 80,151.

Chinese health authorities reported 125 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 31 deaths on the Chinese mainland, Xinhua reported.

All the deaths were in Hubei Province, according to the National Health Commission.

Meanwhile, 129 new suspected cases were reported, said the commission.

Also on Monday, 2,742 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 304 to 6,806.

Until midnight, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,151, including 30,004 patients who were still being treated, 47,204 patients who had been discharged after recovery, the commission reported, adding that 2,943 people had died of the disease.

The commission said that 587 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

The commission added 40,651 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Monday, 7,650 people were discharged from medical observation.

Until midnight, 100 confirmed cases including two deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 10 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 41 in Taiwan, including one death.

Thirty-six patients in Hong Kong, eight in Macao and 12 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

