COVID-19: UN climate action summit postponed

Bonn, March 10 (IANS) In light of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 outbreak, the UN SDG Action Campaign has decided to postpone the SDG Global Festival of Action, which was scheduled to take place at the World Conference Centre in Bonn in Germany from April 1 to 3.

The decision was announced on Monday after a round of consultations with the German Federal government, local authorities in Bonn and other key stakeholders, and is based on the UN SDG Action Campaign’s commitment to the safety and well-being of SDG partners globally and in Bonn.

The festival is one of the most inspiring annual events raising the visibility and impact of SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) actions from across the globe.

It is designed by and for the SDG Action community.

According to Marina Ponti, Director of the SDG Action Campaign, “this has been a difficult decision to make. The recognition of the tremendous effort, time and energy invested in the festival by all our session hosts, speakers, participants and partners made the decision even harder”.

The UN Secretary-General established the UN SDG Action Campaign to convene people from every part of the world to push for the SDGs and hold decision-makers to account for progress.

