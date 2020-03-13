COVID-19: Visva-Bharati suspends classes till March 31

Kolkata, March 13 (IANS) The Visva-Bharati University on Friday decided to suspend classes till March 31 and seal the entire campus as part of preventive measures in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In a notification, the authorities of the university located in Bolpur town of Birbhum district, also decreed that no function/programme including seminars, workshops and conferences will be held till the month end.

“All classes of the university will remain suspended till March 31. Entire ashram complex to be completely sealed till further orders. All hostels will remain closed till further orders,” said the notification.

The measures were taken in compliance with a communication from the University Grants Commission (UGC) pertaining to the outbreak of the disease.

