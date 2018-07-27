Cow carcass seized from Rajasthan warehouse

Jaipur, Aug 1 (IANS) A cow carcass was seized from an warehouse in Rajasthan’s Alwar district early on Wednesday, police said.

The animal carcass was found buried inside a Govindgarh facility, Sub-Inspector Dhara Singh told IANS.

The raid was launched following an arrest of a man on Tuesday and his interrogation, Singh said, adding that a probe was on.

The Govindgarh police sub-inspector also said that the Tuesday’s arrest came after three women were arrested on Monday, when they searched a number of houses and seized 40kg of meat found in their possession.

Veterinary doctors and a large number of people were present when the police raided the warehouse on Wednesday.

