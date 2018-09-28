Cowell to donate over $326,000 to shut down dog meat farm

Los Angeles, Sep 29 (IANS) Music mogul Simon Cowell has agreed to donate over $326,000 to help close a dog meat farm in South Korea.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge, 58, has agreed to donate the amount to Humane Society International (HSI), a charity that addresses animal issues worldwide, reports people.com.

HSI tweeted about Cowell’s donation on Friday.

They say his money will save over 200 dogs and puppies from a South Korean dog farm that breeds the animals for human consumption. The charity plans to go there next week to pick up the canines, after which they will send the dogs to various countries including the US, Canada, UK, and the Netherlands for recovery and adoption.

“Simon’s generous donation means the world to us, and provides a huge boost to our appeal to close this horrendous dog meat farm,” HSI UK Executive Director Claire Bass said in a statement.

–IANS

rb/ahm/