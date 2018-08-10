CPA conference postponed due to Vajpayee’s death

Guwahati, Aug 16 (IANS) The three-day Conference of the 17th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), which was to begin here on Thursday, was postponed due to the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The conference was postponed after its Executive Committee meeting met briefly here and passed a resolution to condole the death.

The meeting, presided by Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, in its resolution said Vajpayee’s death was an “immense loss to the nation in general and the northeastern region in particular”.

The brief meeting was attended by Speakers and Deputy Speakers of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Nagaland.

