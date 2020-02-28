CPC members donate $683 mn to fight Covid-19, Tweeple lauds

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) A news report is doing the rounds on social media saying that more than 41.28 million members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have made voluntary donations of 4.73 billion yuan (about $683 million) for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic prevention as of Wednesday.

Responding to a call given by the CPC Central Committee to all party members in China, the donation campaign has been going on for a week now, a media report said.

The Chinese health authority on Wednesday unveiled the latest version of the national diagnosis and treatment plan for Covid-19, which includes the results of autopsies of Covid-19 victims and pathological observations based on needle biopsies, Xinhua reported.

As the news report came out in the public domain, Twitterati hailed the government initiative and flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, “We Chinese have ability to united as one!”

Another wrote, “In #India traders look for profits from medical equipment, it is an opportunity for them. Life is of no concern, money is prime motive, the difference.”

A post read, “That’s patriotism if I can say so.”

“This is power and love,” a user remarked.

The death toll due to the coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 2,981 on Wednesday.

