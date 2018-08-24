CPI leader approaches SC over foreign funds for Kerala flood

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Binoy Viswam, Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, on Saturday approached the Supreme Court seeking direction to Centre to allow or accept funds from foreign governments and international organisation as assistance for Kerala Floods.

India has decided not to accept the financial help offered by foreign governments after the floods in Kerala. The UAE, Qatar and Maldives have pledged assistance to India for relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction in the state.

Approaching the apex court, Viswam, a senior Communist Party of India (CPI) leader, said that outright denial of funds from foreign governments and international organisations towards the Kerala flood relief fund for disaster management in Kerala would amount to an arbitrary action by the Centre.

Denial of foreign funds towards the flood relief would result in violation of Article 21 (right to life) of the people of Kerala, he said.

Viswam, who was forest minister in Kerala government, contended that Central government did not hold any consultation with he Kerala before refusing to accept the funds.

“The decision of the Central government is arbitrary and in violation of Article 14 (right to equality) and 21 guaranteed under the Constitution,” the plea stated.

IANS

gt/prs