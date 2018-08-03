CPI-M activists injured in clashes with police in Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 9 (IANS) A number of CPI-M activists sustained injuries in clashes with police at different places in West Bengal on Thursday as Leftists protested in all state districts against the Centre’s “imperialist-driven and pro-corporate” economic policies.

The clashes occurred in districts like Hoogly, Howrah, North Dinajpur, West Midnapore and North 24 Parganas, leaving some CPI-M cadres injured.

The agitation was in response to a countrywide call for a “jail bhoro” (fill prisons) struggle given by the Communist Party of India-Marxist’s peasants arm All India Kisan Sabha to highlight various issues, including central government’s failure to secure minimum support price for agricultural produce.

The AIKS also demanded foolproof implementation of farmers’ loan waiver scheme in the state.

In Kolkata, CPI-M trade union wing Centre of Trade Unions organised a protest rally in the city heart, with protesters jostling with security forces after breaking two barricades. No one was injured.

Participating in the protests in Kolkata, CPI-M State Secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep his word on the promises made ahead of the 2014 general elections.

The AIKS had announced it would collect 10 crore signatures and send these to Modi through the District Collectors.

