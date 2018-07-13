CPI-M activists protest Modi visit to Bengal

Kolkata, July 16 (IANS) A group of Communist Party of India-Marxist activists on Monday showed black flags to the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal’s Midnapore town in a bid to protest against his visit to the state.

Activists of the left party gathered in numbers on both sides of the road in Midnapore town through which Modi’s vehicle went to the rally venue at Midnapore College ground.

However, no untoward incidents took place as the road was cordoned by police.

Meanwhile, the members of Students’ Federation of India, the student’s wing of the CPI-M held a protest rally here accusing the Modi-led Central government of taking up anti-people policies across the country and burnt an effigy of the Prime Minister.

Modi was in West Bengal to address a farmers’ rally focusing on the central government’s recent decision to increase the minimum support price (MSP) of Kharif crops for the 2018-19 marketing season.

–IANS

