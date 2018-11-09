CPI-M backs Kerala minister accused of nepotism

Malappuram (Kerala) Nov 10 (IANS) A Kerala minister facing nepotism charges received support on Saturday from the Communist Party of India-Marxist that heads the ruling coalition.

It was nothing but a politically motivated protest against K.T. Jaleel, CPI-M secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told the media here as he supported the Independent MLA.

“If anyone has a problem they can approach the court and raise the issue.

“Jaleel is hugely respected by the Muslim community here. And that is what has irked the IUML, hence they are against him,” said Balakrishnan.

He was just facing the wrath of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) but has done nothing wrong, the CPI-M secretary said.

For the past one week the IUML — the second biggest ally of the opposition Congress-led UDF has been up in arms against the Higher Education Minister stating that his close relative has been appointed General Manager in a state-owned corporation.

Jaleel’s wife was also appointed principal surpassing the seniority list. Things came to blows as several other irregularities in appointments made by the minister were apparently unearthed.

The Congress has demanded Jaleel’s resignation and a probe.

The CPI-M state secretariat met on Friday, discussed the allegations and gave Jaleel a clean chit.

The IUML-Youth League on Saturday promised to give Jaleel a hard time if he landed in his home district here.

Jaleel met with violent protests as he reached here and police had a tough time managing the crowd. A few were taken into custody.

The minister, however, appeared unfazed. Jaleel told the media here: “What happened was just a deputation. No wrong has been done.”

