CPI-M gave votes to BJP, got back offices: Trinamool MP

Kolkata, June 4 (IANS) Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India-Marxist of having a nexus with the aim to topple the Mamta Banerjee government in West Bengal, ruling Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said the Left lent votes to the saffron outfit and received back its party offices in exchange.

“BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats with votes from the CPI-M. In spite of thousands of attempts, they would not be able to topple the Trinamool government. CPI-M had lent their votes to the BJP and in return, got interest in the form of party offices,” he said.

Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee, also said that his party was able to increase its votes in 41 out of 42 constituencies in the state during the last five years.

Overall votes of the party increased from about 39 per cent to 44 per cent in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls, he said.

Slamming both opposition parties over capturing of party offices, he said his party has already recaptured a majority of the lost party offices.

