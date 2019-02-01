CPI-M, Nair community cross swords in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (IANS) A war of words has broken out between the CPI-M and the Nair Service Society (NSS) — the socio-cultural arm of the Hindu Nair community, with each threatening the other.

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Monday told reporters: “Socio-cultural organisations need not dabble in politics.

“If the NSS wants, let them form a political party. They had one before and it was wound up. If they want to dabble in politics, let them take an open stand. They should openly state whether they are supporting the BJP or the Congress.”

He also accused NSS General Secretary G. Sukumaran Nair of “shadow boxing”. “What he ought to do is take an open stand. NSS need not threaten the CPI-M,” said Balakrishnan.

The Left leader’s comments came a day after Nair’s, when the NSS leader said that it does not have to learn the principles of renaissance from the CPI-M.

The Hindu Nair community which forms a large portion of the Kerala population has been unhappy with the way Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tried to implement the Sabarimala verdict of the Supreme Court allowing women of all age groups to enter the temple.

Matters came to a head after the NSS took part in the ‘Ayyappa Jyothi’ event but did not join the “Women’s Wall” event organised by the Vijayan government as part of its efforts to uphold the Renaissance Movement in the state.

