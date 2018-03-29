CPI-M opposes new labour laws

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The CPI-M on Friday denounced the government move to introduce fixed contractual jobs all across the private sector.

“This will rule out the future possibilities of any permanent employment and work security for the working people,” the Communist Party of India-Marxist said.

“It will lead to the outright contractualistaion of labour. Surreptitiously the hard-won rights of the working class, the existing labour laws are being changed to further the interests of foreign and Indian corporates,” it said.

“The Central Committee supports the protest actions planned by the trade unions on this issue.”

–IANS

mr/soni